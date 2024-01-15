12 lions, two dragons ‘brought to life’ for Lunar New Year in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 15): The Chinese Martial Art Association (CMAA) dragon and lion dance team yesterday unveiled two new dragons and 12 new lions to usher in the Year of the Dragon next month.

The ceremony was held at the association’s premises in Pending here in respect of its ‘Zhu Shi Ye’ (Ancestral Deity) to commemorate its 50th year of founding, said association president Chester Lim in a statement.

The simple eye-dotting ceremony was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, CMAA advisor emeritus Datuk Yong Khoon Seng, founder Master Law Kaw Chai, and advisor Kapitan Tan Kun Gee.

Sponsors included Lee Onn Group chairman Datuk Tan Guek Kee.

The CMAA is known for its active involvement in dragon and lion dance performances, and wushu development programmes.