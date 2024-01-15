Abun: Abg Jo’s continuous support for Anwar as PM should stop talk of unity govt collapsing

KUCHING (Jan 15): Talk of the unity government collapsing should stop as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has continued to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in helming the country until the end of Parliament’s term.

In stating this, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit also stressed that Abang Johari’s firmness in this matter is greatly appreciated and welcomed by the party.

“We also agree with Abang Johari that changing the Prime Minister or the federal government in the middle of the term should not be supported because it will definitely harm and inconvenience the people.

“We hope that with Abang Johari’s latest statement, it will refute any talk that the federal government will fall.

“The government can only be overthrown by a majority vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister in the Dewan Rakyat of the Parliament, not by statutory declarations (SD) anymore,” he said in a statement today.

Abun also advised the people not to worry or be anxious with attempts made by the opposition especially through videos on social media platforms regarding a change of government.

On Saturday night, Abang Johari who is Sarawak Premier said Anwar should be retained as Prime Minister of Malaysia until the end of the current Parliament’s term.

According to Abang Johari, the support for Anwar was important so that there is stability for the federal government to govern with more focus

“If there already is a Prime Minister (Anwar), then let him finish, as the government determined by democracy is when elections are held, so the decision must remain till it’s done.

“If (we change Prime Ministers) in midterm, it will lead to an uncertain situation and the people will be the victims,” Abang Johari was quoted as saying during the Seven Years with YAB Sarawak Premier townhall session.