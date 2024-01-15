Accusations aim at tarnishing reputation of CM’s family – Nizam

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): The authorities must take appropriate action against those responsible in the attempt to defame Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, by falsely claiming that his son is involved in a drug cartel.

The allegation on social media is not only false but is also a legal offense, as it openly made baseless accusations with the aim of tarnishing the reputation of the Chief Minister’s family, said Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Information Chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Nizam in a statement on Monday said, “this disgusting action is not only an attempt to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister but also Gagasan Rakyat and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) led by him.

“Could this dirty tactic be orchestrated by those who previously tried to overthrow the GRS-led state government but failed and are now running out of resources, resorting to spreading fabricated stories to gain political support?

“These irresponsible parties must remember that the people are now wise in judgment and will undoubtedly reject those who employ dirty tactics by spreading slander,” he said.

Nizam added that through the police report filed by Hajiji’s son Mohd Reza Hajiji in Tuaran on Sunday, it is hoped that an investigation can be conducted so that the mastermind can be brought to face legal action.

According to his police report, which has been widely circulated on social media, Mohd Reza first received a text message from a friend who showed him a viral photo of him with a slanderous caption involving allegations about a drug cartel.

Reza said in his statement that the police report was made to strongly deny the claims so that the police, as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), could take action on this case.

Tuaran OCPD Superintendent Noraidin Ag Maidin said the report was lodged to deny any involvement in any drug cartel, and it was made to tarnish the image of the person mentioned and to smear the name of his family.

“We will be investigating this case. Please do not spin this issue, thank you,” he said.

On Dec 26, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay announced in Kuala Lumpur that a drug syndicate leader, with the title ‘Datuk’, was among 10 men held in Sabah on suspicion of being involved in the biggest drug trafficking syndicate in the state.