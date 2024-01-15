Bintang RTM 2024: Sarawak’s Roxy Ixzy sings way to Best Contestant title

KUCHING (Jan 15): Roziena Ixzy, or better known as Roxy Ixzy, had a debut to remember in the first concert of the Bintang RTM competition on Saturday night when she sang her way to the Best Contestant title.

The concert, broadcast live, showcased 14 talented singers from Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Kedah, Sabah and Sarawak.

The talented Bidayuh singer from Kampung Bratan mesmerised the audience and judges with her closing performance of the song ‘Fallin’, originally by Alicia Keys.

In addition to the title and RM1,000 prize money, Roxy also earned a trip to D&D Beauty House and Telaga Bunga Spa, with the privilege of bringing one contestant along with her.

Bintang RTM 2024 head judge Raja Mohd Sham said Roxy had displayed a solid performance, and praised her soulful delivery of the song.

The first round of the competition witnessed no elimination of contestants.

Since 1973, Bintang RTM has produced many prominent names in the music industry such as the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, Yunizar Hussein, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Najib Hanif, the late Rohana Jalil, Ramlah Ram, and Juliza Adlizan.