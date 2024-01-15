Monday, January 15
Body with stab wounds found in Miri, man detained

KUCHING (Jan 14): The body of a man with stab wounds to the face and neck was discovered in a building in Taman Tunku, Miri yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police were alerted about the find at 9.30 am by members of the public.

“Based on information received, a man was found lying unconscious in front of a building and was later confirmed dead by a police team that went to scene,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said following investigations, police detained a man, adding that the case has been classified as murder.

Alexson urged those with information on the case to contact ASP Dorairajah at 085-433730 or the nearest police station. — Bernama

