Call for champion’s mindset among young athletes

SIBU (Jan 15): The 1,365 athletes taking part in the 3rd Sarawak Games are urged to have the mindset of champions towards making Sarawak a sports powerhouse.

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, made this call, when officiating at the opening of Suksar III at Sibu Indoor Stadium this evening.

“We want Sarawakians to go beyond becoming village champion to that of world champion,” he stressed.

The athletes from four zones (Southern, Northern, Central and Western) are competing in the 13 sports of cycling, weightlifting, volleyball, basketball, futsal, sepak takraw, hockey, wushu, taekwondo, boxing, judo, pencak silat and karate.

Southern zone sent a contingent of 376 athletes, western zone (284), northern zone (344) and central zone (361). Medals in 178 events are up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng said athletes who show excellence have the potential to be promoted to a higher level to represent the state.

Earlier, former athletes comprising Kong Sing Ong, Ng Sing Tee, Pang Ming Sing, Lim Teck Guang and Pang Sii Chuang carried the Suksar flag before hoisting it.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.