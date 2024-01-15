Continued stability, peace allows Sarawak to continue to prosper, says Ting

MIRI (Jan 15): Sarawak has continued to prosper and benefit from its political stability and sustainable peace and harmony, says Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said Sarawak’s recorded revenue of RM13.1 billion serves as a proof of the state’s stability, and attributed this to the strong racial unity and religious harmony.

“Because of the people’s trust, the state government has been able to explore more fields and implement policies that benefit both the state and the people,” he said.

Ting’s speech was read by his special aide Chia Kah Furng at a Chinese Near Year event hosted by MiriFM at Bintang Megamall here on Saturday.

Ting lauded the radio station and Bintang Megamall for hosting the annual event which has entered its 15th year, pointing out it has brought festive joy to the local community regardless of race and religion.

Hundreds of visitors to the event were entertained with Chinese New Year songs, a lion dance performance by Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, and a traditional ethnic dance by De’ Starz Academy.