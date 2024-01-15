Cops probing fatal hit-and-run in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 15): Police are currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a man with intellectual disability at Junction 5, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn on Saturday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the incident occurred about 3.20am.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the victim was crossing the road at Junction 5, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn,” he said in a statement.

Batholomew said the police are tracking down the individual and vehicle that are involved in the accident by examining the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage around the area and based on public information.

He urged those who witnessed the incident to contact Bintulu traffic police station at 086-338575 or IPD Bintulu operation room at 086-318304.

Bathlomoew said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.