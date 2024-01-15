Delegation promotes Sarawak at Asian Festival in Arizona

KUCHING (Jan 15): A delegation from the state promoted Sarawak to North Americans at the Asian Festival in Arizona in the United States over the weekend.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who led the delegation, shared on Sarawak’s uniqueness as a destination for tourists.

“Sarawak is known as the Land of Hornbills, home of more than 34 ethnic indigenous groups. It is a unique plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals,” he said in his speech.

“Sarawak has 67 national parks, 24 which are open to the public, all protecting habitats including beaches and coastal mangroves, hilly inland regions, and mountains along the Indonesian border.”

Snowdan also said the celebration of cultural festivals is a cherished tradition among Sarawak’s different ethnic groups.

These festivals, he said, play a crucial role in preserving and promoting heritage, ensuring that traditions are not only maintained but shared with future generations.

“Additionally, festivals provide a platform for community members to come together, strengthening social bonds, and fostering a profound sense of belonging.

“The festivals in Sarawak are not only significant culturally but also have economic implications as they attract visitors from different regions, contributing to the local economy through tourism,” he said.

Snowdan welcomed more Americans to participate in the Sarawak, My Second Home programme.

According to him, Americans will feel very at home in Sarawak as the population is multiracial, multi-linguistic, multi-religious, and multicultural, with thriving, colourful traditions.

“It is a welcoming destination for all kinds of visitors, with accommodation ranging from five-star city hotels to family-run homestays, and its mountains, rainforests, caves, and coastline offer adventurers and sportsmen perfect outdoor getaways.

“Its long history, political stability, and progress has made it into an open, dynamic and business-friendly economy, attractive to both local and overseas investors, providing the ideal location for foreigners looking for a second home,” he said.

The Asian Festival, a non-governmental organisation event was founded by Dr Steve Kaplan and his wife Winnie Kho, who is honorary consul of Malaysia in Arizona.

The festival seeks to promote a peaceful world through increased international awareness and cultural understanding.

Organised for the third time, this year’s festival featured a special performance by legendary sape master Mathew Ngau.

Among others in the Sarawak delegation are Sarawak Tourism Board directors Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar – who is State Financial Secretary – and Robert Lau, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini, Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Salleh Askor, and Sarawak Museum director Nancy Jolhi.