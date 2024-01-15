Don: Proposed fixed parliamentary term may ensure stability, but could stop MPs speaking out

KUCHING (Jan15): A proposed law for a fixed parliamentary term may ensure political stability but could also restrict parliamentarians from freely voicing their stand, said Assoc Prof Dr Novel Lyndon.

He said from the perspective of power or political agenda, the proposed legislation is important to ensure that politics in Malaysia is stable and that the ruling party remains in power.

“Political parties in Malaysia should accept the fact that in the future no party can form a government without a coalition. This is in line with ethnic polarisation and the transition of society from modern to postmodern.

“Political stability is very important to ensure that the manifesto or policy that has been planned can be implemented,” said Novel, who is chairman of the Centre for Development, Social and Environment in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Novel said political stability will increase investment confidence in Malaysia, which can provide employment opportunities for graduates and youths.

As such, he said the current government should be given space and the mandate to ensure that the country can compete with other Asean countries.

“In the uncertain economic conditions at the global level, all political parties should put national goals before personal agendas. Put aside the political agenda and put the people first,” he said.

However, he pointed out that in terms of philosophy or democratic principles, the proposed law will restrict the freedom of parliamentarians to voice out their principles and positions without being influenced by any party, including the party they represent.

He explained while MPs are elected by the people, political parties have the power to nominate them as candidates.

“The question now is when they win the election where is their direction or loyalty? Is it to the party or to the people who chose or voted for them?

“Of course they are bound by party rules or laws. In terms of ethics, their loyalty is to the party,” he said.

As such, Novel opined the proposed law could in principle violate the philosophy of the democratic system.

“The key word in a democratic system is freedom and no coercion. A change of government can only be done by submitting a motion of no confidence in Parliament and not through statutory declarations (SD). This is the basis of the principles of the democratic system,” he said.

He also pointed out the proposed law could possibly violate the Federal Constitution.

“This matter needs to be refined from a legal point of view and its impact on the parliamentary democratic system itself,” he added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said yesterday (Jan 14) that Putrajaya is considering a Fixed Term Parliament Act and will be conducting an in-depth study, an impact study, and obtain public opinion for the Cabinet to assess its implementation.

She said many countries practised fixed-term parliaments with agreed timelines for elections to ensure political and economic stability while preventing any attempts to overthrow a sitting government which harmed the country’s parliamentary democratic system.

The suggestion came from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamid, who on Friday had called for a Bill to be drafted to ensure that a government must complete its five-year term.

Ahmad Zahid had said this was to prevent political instability and any attempt to topple a ruling government before its term ended.

On Sunday, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said any move to determine the ruling government must not be based on coercion.

In this respect, he opined that the proposal to have a special Bill to allow an elected government to serve for a full tenure to prevent any plot to overthrow it “may not be compatible” as Malaysia upholds the right to freedom of speech and freedom of choice.