Dr Annuar: RM1 mln Marris funds requested for urgent repairs of flood-prone Jln Kemuyang

SIBU (Jan 15): RM1 million in Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) funds have been requested to carry out urgent maintenance on the flood-prone Jalan Kemuyang, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sibu had made the request for the additional funds.

“The scope of work will include topping up and resurfacing of Jalan Kemuyang.

“I was also told that the topping up work is expected to commence early next week. The shipment of the gravel is on this Wednesday,” he told The Borneo Post today in response to appeals from Kemuyang residents.

The Nangka assemblyman said other necessary materials will arrive here by the end of the week

Dr Annuar revealed JKR Sibu would use its routine funds to carry out the urgent maintenance if the request for additional funding is not approved.

Kemuyang residents had appealed to the relevant authorities to address their plight.

One resident, who only wished to be identified as Bob, had suggested more efficient drainage is needed to reduce the frequency of flash floods.

“Every time, after a heavy rain, there would be flash floods,” he claimed.

He lamented the frequent flash floods made it difficult for residents to move around.