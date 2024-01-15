Ex-soldier in Kuching placed on six-month peace bond for hurting wife

KUCHING (Jan 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today placed an ex-soldier on a six-month bond of RM1,000 to keep the peace after he pleaded guilty to hurting his wife.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi made the order against Givensuraj T Jenggeng Achek, 30, after he made the plea to a charge under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Givensuraj committed the offence at a house in Kampung Tabuan Dayak at around 8.30pm on Jan 6, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Givensuran was dissatisfied with his wife, 42, and then proceeded to hold her arms tightly before pushing her against the wall of the house.

The incident caused his wife to experience pain in the chest and bruises on both arms.

Following that, his wife made a police report, which led to Givensuraj’s arrest.

The investigation found that the incident involved a domestic issue between the couple, and to prevent a recurrence of the same incident, Givensuraj was ordered to complete the bond to keep the peace.

It is understood that the cause of the incident was that his wife discovered Givensuraj had been dismissed from his job, leading her to have an affair with another man.

This caused Givensuraj to be dissatisfied with his wife and injuring her.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Givensuraj was unrepresented by legal counsel.