Flood markers installed in flood-prone areas to warn road users, says Sibu Resident

SIBU (Jan 15): Flood markers have been installed in several flood-prone areas here to warn motorists passing through the affected roads, said Sibu Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng.

Wong, who is also Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, said the committee was aware that the Kemuyang road is one of the routes frequently affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall in addition to being a low-lying area.

He said the SDDMC has been informed by the Public Works Department that repair works to raise the road level from KM0+050 to KM0+330 will commence on Jan 22.

“It is hoped motorists and residents of the area who pass through the road will be patient and drive carefully while the topping up work is being done,” he said in a statement today.