Heavy rain causes flash floods in three residential areas in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 15): Heavy rain that poured from late last night until the early hours of today has caused flash floods in three residential areas here.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the areas affected were RPR Bintulu Lot 121, Lorong B, Taman Desa Damai, and Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1 and Phase 2.

“Firefighters were despatched to the three locations after being notified about the flash floods.

“When Bomba personnel arrived at the locations, they discovered that some residences were inundated by about one foot of flood water.

“However, the situation was still under control. Although it was still raining at the time but the water was receding,” he said in a statement.

Wan Kamaruddin added that the firefighters monitored the affected areas from 1am to 2.30am.

He advised residents to be prepared for the possibility of flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and to notify the authorities immediately if their residential areas are affected.