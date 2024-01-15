Kuching Water Board urged to address water pipe burst along Jalan Tun Jugah

KUCHING (Jan 15): The Kuching Water Board (KWB) has been called on to take immediate action to address the recent water pipe burst along Jalan Tun Jugah here.

Michael Kong, who is the special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said the burst water pipe, located just after the Federal Quarters and before the Kenyalang Flyover, was believed to have occurred last Tuesday.

“Regrettably, there has been a noticeable lack of action to rectify the situation promptly,” he said in a statement.

He said the inaction by authorities has caused considerable water wastage, contributing to non-revenue water.

“The resultant financial losses may in turn be used as justification to increase tariffs on the public, adversely affecting households and businesses alike.

“Moreover, residents in the vicinity have reported experiencing low water pressure since the incident, causing inconvenience to the public.

“The effectiveness of water supply is vital for daily activities, and the persistent low pressure exacerbates the challenges faced by the community,” he said.

He said DAP Sarawak has forwarded the complaints with the relevant authorities and urged KWB to take immediate and effective measures to address the issue.

“Timely intervention is crucial not only to minimise water wastage but also to restore normal water pressure for the affected residents,” said Kong.