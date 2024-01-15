Man in Samariang fined RM3,100 for having 0.08g of meth

KUCHING (Jan 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 49-year-old man RM3,100 in default four months in jail for having 0.08 grammes of methamphetamine in his possession last year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Hew Yu Kong after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Hew committed the offence at a house in Bandar Baru Samariang here at around 11.30am on Oct 10, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a team of police arrested Hew at the house on suspicion of drug-related activities.

Hew then handed over a transparent plastic packet containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

A chemist report dated Nov 21, 2023 confirmed that the case item was methamphetamine weighing 0.08 grammes.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Hew was unrepresented by legal counsel.