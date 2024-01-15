Minister calls for Engkilili jetty to be upgraded, upkeep under SRB

KUCHING (Jan 15): A call has been made for the Engkilili jetty to undergo upgrading works so as to facilitate fishing activities by the locals, says Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He acknowledges that the jetty is currently under the maintenance ofSarawak Rivers Board (SRB).

“SRB will oversee the safety and cleanliness in the vicinity,” said the minister in Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, issued in connection with a ‘Walkabout for Safety Awareness and River Awareness Campaign’ held in Engkilili last Saturday.

Adding on, Lee also called upon all Sarawakians to actively participate in programmes meant to uphold river cleanliness.

At the event later, he distributed safety jackets to 50 local residents including the community and grassroots leaders, and those from Lubok Antu District Council (MDLA).

SRB controller Lt-Col (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong and MDLA deputy chairman Ugel Jok were also present.