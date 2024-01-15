Miri cops nab man, seize cannabis and meth during house raid

MIRI (Jan 15): A police raid on a house in Lutong here yesterday saw the arrest of a man on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be sentenced to death by hanging or, if not sentenced to death, imprisoned for life and whipped not less than 12 times upon conviction.

“During the 9.30am raid, a team from the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division seized a plastic packet containing compressed leaves believed to be cannabis, weighing approximately 1kg.

“Also seized were three smaller packets containing substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 2.49g,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson added a car belonging to the suspect was also confiscated, with the overall value of the seizures estimated at RM35,000.

He said police will continue efforts to eradicate drug-related activities in the district, and called on anyone with knowledge on such activities to channel the information to the nearest police station.