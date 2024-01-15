MoH to upgrade six rural health clinics in Kapit this year, says Lukanisman

KAPIT (Jan 15): The Ministry of Health will improve and upgrade six rural health clinics in Kapit Division this year, said Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

During a working visit to Kapit Hospital and Kapit Health Clinic today, the Deputy Health Minister said the health clinics to be upgraded are in Nanga Ibau; Nanga Tekalit, Katibas; Lusong Laku, Belaga; Nanga Bena; Nanga Merirai; and Nanga Bangkit, Katibas.

Lukanisman said the ministry has received requests from Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi as well as Digital Deputy Minister and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

“They are committed to see Kapit Hospital to be further improved to enhance healthcare. We at the MoH are in the early stage of study and analysis on the needs of Kapit Hospital.

“We are in the process of studying what are our options for Kapit Hospital – to construct a new building to house facilities at the existing hospital compound or at a new site. This we will work very closely with the Kapit Resident’s Office (physical development) and Kapit District Office should we need to build a new hospital on new site,” he told the media.

On haemodialysis centres, Lukanisman said the centres at both Kapit Hospital and Song Health Clinic are not enough to accommodate the needs of kidney patients.

He pointed out there is no space to place more dialysis machines at either the hospital or Song Health Clinic.

“I will bring this matter to the ministry for consideration on the needs of patients. Now, point to point, the haemodialysis centres are overcrowded. We don’t have any space to administer new machines. We’ve got to plan for new facilities at Kapit Hospital,” he said.

He called on private healthcare providers to come and invest in Sarawak, especially in rural areas such as Kapit.

Lukanisman said healthcare tourism is booming in Kuching, Johor Bahru, Melaka, and Penang.

“We have huge potential and our clients from Indonesia keep on asking do we have the health facilities. We (MoH) are still engaging in discussions at the MoH level to regulate the licensing.

“Apart from private healthcare providers, under MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) to upgrade Sibu and Miri hospitals into second and third regional hospitals. These hospitals will be upgraded under MA63,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Kapit Hospital director Dr Francis Lee Ngee Ping.