Official MBOR cert handover highlight of construction group’s awards night in Kapit

KAPIT (Jan 15): The official presentation of a Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) certificate marked the highlight of the ‘Awards Night’ held by P&A Transport and Services Sdn Bhd and P&A Prospect Sdn Bhd at Kapit Civic Centre on Saturday.

MBOR executive officer Edwin Yeoh handed over the certificate to the construction group’s director Yong Hsien Ping, witnessed by some 300 guests attending the event.

Also present were Hsien Ping’s father Dato Yong Hua Sying, and fellow group director Angeline Ng.

P&A Prospect received many prestigious awards last year including the ‘Nanyang Superb Brand Award’, ‘SME Business Resilience Award’ (Platinum Business Award), ‘Consumers’ Choice Award’ and ‘Outstanding Entrepreneur Award’.

However, the company made it into the national records book by achieving the feat of having the Most Asphaltic Concrete Wearing Course Produced in 24 Hours’.

In his remarks, Hsien Ping thanked all employees for their contributions towards the healthy growth and expansion of the business, for it to earn a consumer’s brand as a trustworthy partner not only in construction, but also in transportation, handling and delivery services.

P&A Transport and Services was formed in August 2018 and P&A Prospects, a year later.

“From a small firm dealing with transportation and handling-delivery services, to venturing into the construction industry in the span of five years – all of this is the fruit of all P&A staff’s contributions; of us working as a team in providing up-to-date services to our clients.

“Our achievements are not luck; rather, they are recognised by others. All of you, 10 section managers and supervisors and 120 staff members of various grades – you are the important assets of P&A.

“In celebrating our fifth anniversary tonight, I also call upon you to work even harder in 2024 to achieve more. When the companies expand and grow, the success belongs to all of us,” said Hsien Ping.

The event also held presentation of cash incentives to the group project manager Ting Teck Ping, construction manager Tuan Muleng, premix works manager Rico Wong and supervisor Wong Kah Kiet, premix plant supervisor Reuben Ding, project supervisor Tony, site mechanical supervisor Awet Ingau, store supervisor Chua Bee Soon, concrete works supervisor M. Partam, and P&A Transport and Services supervisor Cliff Richard.