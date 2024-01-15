Official: Suksar III wushu competition to have long-term positive impact on sport

SIBU (Jan 15): The Sarawak Sports Corporation’s Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) III wushu competition will have a positive impact on the development of the sport in the state in the long run, said James Ting Ing Seek.

The Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WAS) deputy president said the competition will help to identify new talents to be groomed for the national championship and Sukan Malaysia (Sukma).

Apart from that, he said the competition will provide a good platform for the participants to display their skills and gain valuable exposure.

“WAS is very grateful to the strong support from the state government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development and its Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and we are able to repay their trust by delivering medals at Sukma,” he said at the opening of the Suksar wushu competition at SM Wong Nai Siong here today.

“I would like to thank the dedicated and committed WAS committee members, affiliates, coaches, athletes, and parents for their invaluable contribution.

“The coaches and committee members of our divisional affiliates have also done an amazing job in helping to develop and produce good calibre athletes to shoulder the state’s challenge at national meets,” he said.

A total of 84 athletes from Southern Zone (Kuching, Serian, Bau); Western Zone (Sarikei, Betong, Sri Aman); Central Zone (Sibu, Mukah, Kapit); and Northern Zone (Miri, Bintulu, Limbang) are vying for the 32 gold medals offered for the championship, which runs until Wednesday.