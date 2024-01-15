One arrested after man found dead with stab wounds

MIRI (Jan 15): Police have arrested a man in connection with the discovery of a body at a building in Taman Tunku here last Saturday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said personnel from the district Criminal Investigation Division were despatched to the location following a call from a member of the public at 9.30am.

“The body of the male victim was found on the floor near the stairwell of the building with stab wounds to the neck and face.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said an investigation led to the arrest of a local man, who is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Alexson also called on those with information relating to the case to go to the nearest police station or contact ASP Dorairajah on 085-433730.