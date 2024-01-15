RM510,000 road project for Kampung Goebilt’s new settlement area

KUCHING (Jan 15): The residents from around Kampung Goebilt area at Jalan Bako will soon enjoy convenient road accessibility, says Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister said the new road project that cost RM510,000 would involve the construction of a 400m tar-sealed road in the new settlement area.

The project’s estimated completion is in June this year, said Dr Hazland, who is Demak Laut assemblyman.

“Substantial infrastructure developments have been taking place in all areas across the state, in alignment with the government’s development strategies,” he said in a statement.

“These transformative efforts are not only to advance the physical aspects of these regions, but also to positively impact the socio-economic development of local communities.

He added that the expansion and development of residential areas had also been carried out, in line with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari’s vision for a prosperous and developed Sarawak.

Dr Hazland recently witnessed the symbolic handover of the project at Kampung Goebilt which saw Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Infrastructure Services Department deputy director Faisal Adenan handing over the road project to the contractor.

DBKU serves as the implementing agency for this project.