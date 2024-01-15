Segregation a hidden danger to social security, warns minister

BINTULU (Jan 15): Segregation is a hidden danger to social security and as such, everyone must always be vigilant when it comes to any element that can cause division among the people, says Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said with Malaysia being a multi-ethnic country, everyone must respect each other regardless of whatever ethnic, social and cultural backgrounds that they came from.

“We must never use extreme methods to safeguard our own platforms or interests, or pretend to be heroes,” said the Bintulu MP in a statement, referring to a fire that struck the house of DAP’s Bruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, suspected to be arson.

Tiong said although he did not much about the incident, he said Ngeh had mentioned at the press conference about the connection of the case with his (Ngeh’s) previous statement about allowing non-Muslim experts to join the special committee aimed at studying the harmonisation of syariah law with the Federal Constitution.

“Of course, the truth can only be revealed after further investigation by the police.

“However, if someone did intentionally set a fire for such a reason, it must never be tolerated and (the culprits) must be severely punished,” said Tiong during ‘A Night With The People 2024’ event held by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) here on Saturday.

He said as Malaysia’s recovery was going on the right track, the Unity Government would continue to prioritise the well-being of the people while upholding the value of ‘seeking common ground, celebrating differences’.

“Let us all remember that coexistence in diversity, unity and harmony, stand as an important foundation for national peace and prosperity.

“Only in this way can we ensure that our country can move forward with advantage and stimulate economic growth in a business-friendly environment, including in Bintulu,” he said.

Tiong, also the president of PDP, a component party under the present state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, had always been a national example of cultural integration and harmonious co-existence.

“We Sarawakians deeply understand that only when there is social peace and political stability, we can concentrate on developing the economy, benefiting Sarawakians and creating more job opportunities.

“This should also be regarded as the right direction for the entire country to move forward in a stable manner,” he said.

Moreover, Tiong said one of the responsibilities of a political party was to be a bridge between the government and the people.

“Just like during tonight’s event, the PDP aims to communicate with everyone, especially the young generation, in a friendly atmosphere to understand your views on the country’s development prospects and help more people understand national policies.

“At the same time, it is to inspire the political parties to self-examine and adjust their political direction in a timely manner.”