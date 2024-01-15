Set up task force to resolve alleged land grabs – KDCA

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): The Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) has urged the State Government to set up a task force to resolve the issue of alleged land grabs affecting natives in six Sabah districts.

Huguan Siou (Paramount Leader) Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said a petition and memorandum on the grab issue had been brought to his attention by the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) on Sunday.

Pairin said he had gone through the documents presented, and he explained the appeal concerns indigenous groups from six districts here who claimed that they have been wrongfully evicted from their land to which they claim rightful ancestral ownership.

The six districts are Tongod (Veterinar and Minusuh), Tawau, Nabawan, Tenom, Keningau and Ranau.

He said that KDCA will do its part by receiving the memorandum and appeal, forwarding them to the government for scrutiny and analysis, and to provide the necessary relevant assistance accordingly.

Pairin said the State Government is the authority and has the responsibility to resolve the issues underlying the petition, and he is sure it will not ignore the plight of the local indigenous citizens.

“I would like to propose that a task force be formed to deal with the intricate issues arising out of each district as there are several districts involved and each district will need a proper analysis to consider different situations.

“The task force would inquire, investigate and analyse the facts and issues so that the matter can be fully understood by all sides and the proper solutions established,” he told reporters at a press conference at the KDCA office here on Monday.

Pairin also noted that the matter has been brought not only to the State Government but also the Federal Government, and not only including the State Governor but also the King.

He said the above actions seem to indicate a case of desperation as only the State Government has the sole jurisdiction to deal with land matters in the state.

“Hence, I held this press conference so that the general public knows the government will help to resolve these issues. My sincere gratitude to the State Government, especially Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, for kindly providing the necessary attention to the people’s appeal, and I hope that the task force can be created to solve these issues,” he said.

It was recently reported that MHO had urged Pairin to step in and help the victims of land grabs at the six districts in Sabah.

Around 200 villagers from the districts had staged a peaceful demonstration at KDCA grounds on Friday, and a KDCA representative had received their memorandum.