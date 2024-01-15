SSC: Pencak silat to play crucial role in determining Sarawak’s overall position at Sukma 2024

SIBU (Jan 15): Pencak silat, which will offer 28 gold medals at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024, will play a crucial role in determining Sarawak’s overall position, said Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.

The State Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer pointed out that the Sarawak silat squad only won six gold medals when the state contingent emerged second at Sukma 2016.

“However, this time round, and if possible, we aim for at least half of the total gold medals on offer and if we can reach that target, there is a high chance that we can emerge the overall champion,” he said at the opening of Sarawak Games III (Suksar) for the silat event held at MUC hall today.

Awang Putrayusrie believed that Suksar III can be the best platform for Sarawak silat athletes to showcase their talents and earn their tickets to represent Sarawak at Sukma 2024.

“This year is the best chance for Sarawak to emerge overall champion as it has been 30 years since the last time Sarawak lifted the title,” he said.

Earlier, Sarawak Silat Sports Federation deputy president Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie said the Sarawak silat squad has made various preparations for Sukma 2024 since last year.

“Throughout last year, we took part in several championships including the Jebat Legend Cup Open Silat Championship and National Youth Silat Championship, all aimed at enhancing and upgrading the standard and performance of the players.

“We have also assembled a formidable team of young talented players for us to evaluate their performance and abilities for participation in Sukma training camp which is expected to start early in February this year.

Mohamad Yusnar, however, was coy on the gold medal prospect for silat at Sukma 2024, but said they will try their best to win as many medals as possible for the state.

“Other states are also ready to fight as hard as we are but we are grateful to have a new crop of players and our preparations are also quite thorough.”

Meanwhile, a total of 105 silat fighters from the Northern, Southern, Central and Western zones took part in the event held from Jan 15-18.