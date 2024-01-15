State Government to host CNY open house February 10

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): The State Government will be hosting an open house on February 10 to usher in the lunar new year.

According to Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, the event will be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from 10am to 2pm.

Liew said the event is organised by the ministry, Sabah Tourism Board and assisted by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS).

“We have invited the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni to be the guests of honour. We have also extended our invitation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to attend the celebration,” Liew told a press conference here yesterday.

The celebration, she added, will be hosted by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Liew said the primary objective of the event is to showcase Sabah’s rich cultural diversity, foster unity and harmony among its people.

“We anticipate a turnout of 10,000 attendees to the celebration which promises a spectacular showcase of cultural performances, including lion dances, a firecracker show, a cultural exhibition, as well as singing and dancing performances by local artists from Sabah.

“We invite all in Sabah to come and join us in this celebration,” she said.

Liew added that the organising committee will also look into providing shuttle buses to and from the venue as a means to reduce the traffic congestion and parking issue at the venue on the day of the celebration.

Meanwhile FCAS president Tan Sri T.C Goh said that they fully support the government’s efforts to organise the open house celebration.

FCAS will plan the program and there will be a special one to welcome the Head of State Tun Juhar on his arrival at the venue, Goh said.