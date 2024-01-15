Stephanie eyes turning Suksar gold to Sukma gold

SARAWAK Sukma athlete Stephanie Ngu Chai Ern justified her favourite’s tag when she beat five other rivals in the girls optional changquan. Being the last contestant to display her skills, the 20-year-old elite athlete who is training full-time for Sukma XXI, earned 9.473 points to bag the gold medal for Central Zone, which was also the first gold medal won at Suksar III wushu competition.

Taking the silver and bronze medals were Stephanie’s teammate Fong Chai Xin with 8.763 and Samantha Choo Yew Han from Northern Zone with 7.896 points.

“I was confident of winning today and l am glad that l managed to do that,” Stephanie told The Borneo Post.

She will compete in the girls optional jianshu tomorrow and optional qiangshu on Wednesday.

“I hope to do well in the other events and try my best to win two more golds for the team,” she added.

On the coming Sukma XXI hosted by Sarawak this August, the Sibu lass has targeted at least one gold medal but hopes to win in all the three events changquan, jianshu and qiangshu in her final Sukma outing.

At Sukma XX MSN in Kuala Lumpur last year, Stephanie bagged silver in changquan and jianshu and bronze in qiangshu.The Sukma XIV in Perak saw Stephanie winning silver in jianshu and bronze in qiangshu.

Meanwhile, Southern Zone dominated the first day of taolu competition when they captured six gold, four silver and one bronze medals to top wushu medal rankings.

In second place are Central Zone who bagged three golds, one silver and six bronzes, followed by Northern Zone with one gold, five silvers and seven bronzes and Western Zone with four bronzes.