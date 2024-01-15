Taekni Sdn Bhd opens new head office in Senadin

MIRI (Jan 15): Leading provider of marine engineering and maintenance services for the oil and gas energy industry Taekni Sdn Bhd opened its new head office in Senadin, here on Saturday.

Managing director Syed Mubarak said the momentous event marked a significant milestone in the company’s corporate journey, one that originated from humble roots in 2016.

He said the company has successfully carved a niche by providing comprehensive support for offshore maintenance activities.

“We are dedicated to empowering our partner’s performance not only to meet the industry’s demands but also to surpass our clients’ expectations,” he said.

Taekni Sdn Bhd executive director Ashraaf Mohamad promised to augment the value the company brings to both industry and their partners.

“The new facility not only signifies physical expansion but also underscores our commitment to ongoing growth. We are prepared to navigate challenges and continue making substantial contributions to the industry, as well as the economic growth of the country.

“In an industry where challenges can be as vast and unpredictable as the open sea, Taekni’s journey serves as an inspiration, especially to aspiring young Bumiputera business leaders,” he said.