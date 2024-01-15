Tengku Hassanal delights hotel’s crowd by signing autographs, posing for wefies    

KUCHING (Jan 15): It was a very exciting time for many people who patiently awaited the arrival of Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah at the Pullman Hotel here today.

The Pahang Crown Prince, who captured the affection of many Sarawakians during last year’s Kembara Kenali Borneo Royal Tour, is now in Kuching for an official state visit.

According to the Information Department, His Royal Highness was greeted by Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni upon arrival at the Kuching International Airport at 2.47pm today.

Also present was the Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik.

Upon arrival at the Pullman Hotel later, His Royal Highness was greeted by hundreds of fans of the royal family who had been eagerly waiting at the lobby for hours.

The Prince was just as charming as he was during last year’s royal tour, relaxing the protocol by taking time to interact with the crowd, pose for wefies with them and signing autographs.

In the itinerary, Tengku Hassanal would conduct visits to Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and its Resintech Algae Nursery Site, as well as a state banquet here tonight.

The Prince posted an Instagram story last week, announcing his visit to Sarawak to be running from Jan 15 to 19.

“Dear Sarawakians, I am on the way,” His Royal Highness wrote at the time, adding an aeroplane emoji to the post.

It was during the Kembara Kenali Borneo 2023 Royal Tour by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, that Tengku Hassanal earned the affection of many Sarawakians, who had enthusiastically waited for the royal family at every stop.

The Prince’s posts on Instagram dedicated to Sarawakians throughout the tour received 160,000 to over 200,000 likes, and generated thousands of comments.