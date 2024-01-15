‘Undemocratic’ for Malaysia to have a fixed govt term law, says PBM chief

KUCHING (Jan 15): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s suggestion to introduce a fixed-term Bill for the government is undemocratic, says Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng.

In this regard, the Julau MP stressed that the country’s leaders should focus more on the reformation agenda, instead of on flexing ‘political muscles’.

“The government should be prudent when deciding to pursue this Bill.

“In my opinion, it’s undemocratic. In the future, this will work against the Madani coalition, because the days of 60 year rule are long over,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sng also called being preoccupied with speculations about ‘backdoor government’ ‘only a of waste time and energy’, in view of the present federal government already having two-thirds majority support.

“Rather than being burdened by rumours of another backdoor government, the (present) government should instead focus on passing the much-needed reforms within the next one to two years when it still has the political power, prior to the next general election,” he said.

Sng also stressed about the importance for the government to go on restoring economic growth, adding that the Unity Government would bear the negative impact should it fail to address issues plaguing the nation today.