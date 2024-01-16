Bintulu folk in flood-prone areas reminded to take extra precautions

BINTULU (Jan 16): Residents of flash flood-prone and low-lying areas have been reminded to take extra precautions.

In giving the advice, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming said it was extremely important for them to be aware of their surroundings, especially the water level as heavy rainfall was expected to continue in the coming days.

“Residents are also reminded to keep the contact numbers of local emergency services handy for immediate access to government assistance,” he said after inspecting flood-affected residences in Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1, Phase 2, and Desa Damai yesterday.

Joining him were officials from the Bintulu Development Authority and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

Pang said the main cause of the flash floods was heavy rain in the early hours combined with a high tide of 2.4 metres.

“Another reason was the narrow drains in most of the residential areas, which resulted in inadequate drainage during heavy rains, causing hardship to the residents.

“The local authorities need to take the issue of flash floods seriously and plan the drainage systems in residential areas promptly, especially in areas with narrow drains,” he said.

On the situation in Kampung Assyakirin, he said drainage expansion project contractors and consultants must also pay close attention to the weather changes and take them seriously.

Pang said the drainage project is expected to be completed by March.

“I will closely monitor the progress and demand that the work be expedited day and night if the weather permits, to provide peace of mind to the residents,” he said.

Pang also called for a Bintulu Disaster Management Committee meeting.

“This meeting will discuss how various government departments can effectively work together to address the upcoming flood situation,” he said.

He added that the information of all affected households would be presented at the meeting for further action.

For emergencies, contact the Bintulu Disaster Management Committee Operations Room (086-310648); Civil Defence Force (086-339781); Fire and Rescue Department (086-332222); Welfare Department (086-332341); Police Station (086-312531); Bintulu Police Headquarters – Operations Room (086-332044), or Bintulu Hospital (086-859000, 086-255899).