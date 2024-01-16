Car catches fire behind petrol station in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 16): A car caught fire behind a petrol station at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here yesterday.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie in a statement said they were notified of the incident at 7.47pm and 10 firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were despatched to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the location, a car was burning and it is believed that the vehicle was deliberately set on fire,” he added.

He said a 29-year-old man was also found to be in a semi-conscious state near the car and was subsequently handed over to the paramedics for further action.

Andy said the firefighters managed to bring it under control at 8.10pm, and ended the operation at 8.38pm after ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished.