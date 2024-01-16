Central zone out to win both volleyball titles

SIBU (Jan 17): The women’s central zone and men’s southern zone volleyball teams top their respective table standings after two matches at Volleyball Stadium at Rejang Park yesterday.

The women‘s central zone team, the tournament favorites, swept aside the northern zone and western zone with the same 3-0 scoreline to stamp their superiority. Both western zone and northern zone women zone secured one victory each while southern zone remain winless.

For the men’s section, southern zone beat northern zone 3-1 and western zone 3-1 to lead the table. Both central zone and northern zone also secured a victory each while western zone has yet to win.

The final men’s group match will see central zone pitted against southern zone while northern zone will take on western zone.

The top two teams in each group vie for the title in the final showdown.

Sibu Volleyball Association chairman Dato Moh Wung Ming, however, remains confident that central zone will sweep both the men’s and women’s titles. Expressing surprise that the men lost to the northern zone in their first match, Moh said they had made technical adjustments.