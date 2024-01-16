Communities on signature campaign on proposed Tutoh-Apoh cascading dam project

KUCHING (Jan 16): Communities impacted by the proposed Tutoh-Apoh cascading dam project have been busy collecting signatures for a petition expressing concern about the project and demands that community interests and indigenous rights are not sidelined in the name of development.

SAVE Rivers, a Miri-based civil society organisation (CSO) that advocates for Indigenous People and environmental rights, in a statement said the petition, which will be directed to the Premier’s Office, is currently 500-signatures strong.

The organisation said community members have reached out to relevant authorities asking for more information on the proposed dam.

It also said that many of the community members have found Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent comments on the dam to be alarming.

“The Premier has previously indicated there are plans for construction to go ahead, suggesting at the Baram Regatta in September that Baram communities had requested the dam be constructed.

“The Borneo Post at that time quoted him as saying ‘If these rivers are no longer used, why not let us build cascading dams?’ and ‘It enriches the fishes and chases crocodiles away.’,” it said.

The statement also said community members from Long Panai, one of the villages along Tutoh river, had written a letter last November to the Premier’s Office requesting for more information and engagement but have yet to receive a response.

“We are not against development. But we are very concerned when development projects are brought up in a manner where we as the affected communities are never first approached and informed of it.

“So, to suddenly read about it in the papers; we become very concerned,” the statement quoted Ding Laing, who hails from the village, as saying.

SAVE Rivers managing director Celine Lim said this has always been the struggle in Baram.

“It is difficult to access and obtain information in regard to development plans and land issues from state agencies and departments.

“When we raise concerns and rightly request for information, we are perceived as uncooperative and resisting development,” she said.

She pointed out that the suggestion that communities no longer use the rivers was particularly alarming and demonstrates that policy makers are out of step with reality.

“While it is vital to transition to renewable energy, this energy transition must be just and that includes upholding the Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) rights of the Indigenous People.

“In our letter to the Premier’s Office last year, we requested access to feasibility studies of these proposed cascading dam sites and research that highlights the connection of dam constructions as an effective crocodile population control. We also have not received any response,” she said.

Meanwhile, Willie Kajan from Mulu expressed his concern over the impact of the cascading dam on Mulu – a Unesco World Heritage Site – as the Tutoh river is connected to the national park.

“This is why we want to form a dialogue with the relevant authorities.

“Consultations must be done prior to any development plans affecting our ancestral home and only then we can be well informed enough to collectively give our consent or not,” he said.

He added the 500 signatures that have been collected so far clearly expressed the sentiments of the grassroots and affected community of the proposed plan of the Tutoh and Apoh cascading dam.

The petition with the signatures will be handed over to the Premier’s Office at the end of the month and copied to relevant departments.