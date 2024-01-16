Council taken to task over subpar works on Luak Esplanade playground

MIRI (Jan 16): The Miri City Council (MCC) needs to take action against the contractor responsible for the sub-standard woks on the playground at Luak Esplanade.

According to Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Alan Ling, the facilities at the newly-completed playground are beginning to fall apart and thus, posing danger to the public, especially children.

“I received several complaints about this recently, and had gone inspecting area. There, I could see the quality of the equipment and facilities such as the concrete bench, being very disappointing.

“I began to wonder how the council could accept the delivery of a low-quality project from the contractor.

“It’s obvious that facility is not up to the required standard,” Ling said in a statement yesterday, issued in connection with his recent visit to the playground.

Regarding this matter, he also called upon the MCC to immediately carry out rectification works.

“The contractor responsible should also run improvements works without any additional cost,” he added.

Ling specifically talked about the children’s swing compound, where there soft-fall rubber layer covering the concrete ground, instead of it being left bare.

“The playground should have this to cushion the fall or reduce the impact from it, so as to minimise risk of injuries to children playing there.

“We, the public, want a job done better than this, with stringent auditing to be carried out as well to prevent any abuse of money or corruption, as these facilities are built using the taxpayers’ money.

“Therefore, we deserve facilities that are of the right value for money,” he pointed out.