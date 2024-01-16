Dragon, lion dance group in Miri finally gets own centre after 15-year wait

MIRI (Jan 16): Fifteen years after its formation, the Miri Wai Seng Dragon and Lion Dance Association has finally found a place where it can properly store all its items and equipment.

The new centre, located at Jalan Pujut 3 here, was officially declared open by the Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin last weekend.

In his remarks, the minister congratulated the association for its tireless effort in bringing forward the Chinese traditional performing art of lion dancing.

“Not only has Wai Seng made name for itself after the years of active performing and having scored exceptional achievements in competitions, it has also been training non-Chinese individuals who have interest in lion dancing and other martial art performances.

“In fact, this is the epitome of Sarawak essence, where we never segregate anyone based on race and religion,” said Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman.

The event also hosted joined by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief for Pujut branch Kelvin Hii who represented Mayor Adam Yii, Miri Wai Seng Dragon and Lion Dance Association co-founder and chairman Vincent Chee, as well as Councillor Jeffrey Phang and Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong.

Lee also performed the symbolic ‘eye-dotting’ of a new lion’s head, which was crafted by one of Wai Seng’s trainees, 19-year-old Ho Yii Rong.

It is informed that the lion’s heads are usually pre-ordered from Peninsular Malaysia and China; thus, showcasing one that is locally made signifies the talent of the association’s trainee.

When interviewed, Yii Rong said he was forced to rest following a leg injury sustained during his preparation for a lion dance competition.

“Instead of wasting time doing nothing, I decided to learn the art of making lion’s head with the help of Master Chee.

“It took me exactly two months to learn this art on my own,” said the youth.

The eye-dotting on a new lion’s head symbolises ‘its awakening, ready for the dance’.