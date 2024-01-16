Duo in Miri suffer losses totalling RM8,300 to online investment scams

MIRI (Jan 16): A woman and a man suffered losses totalling RM8,300 after falling victim to two separate non-existent online investment schemes.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the woman, who is a housewife in her 40s, was offered to invest in an online investment scheme through Facebook.

“The victim was promised a high return in a short period of time,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Alexson said the woman, who was interested in the investment, had deposited money amounting to RM2,800 to a third-party account in two transactions through a cash deposit machine.

“She only realised that she had been scammed when the suspect asked her for additional payment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alexson said the man, who works as an operator at an investment company, was offered to invest in “TFS Price Action Trading” through Telegram that also offered a high return.

Alexson said the man, who was also interested in the investment, had made an online transfer amounting to RM5,500 to a third-party account.

“The victim only realised that he had been duped when the suspect asked for more money from him,” he added.

He said that the police are investigating the cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code.