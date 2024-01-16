Elderly woman attacked by crocodile in Pulau Banggi

KUDAT (Jan 16): An elderly woman survived a crocodile attack at Kampung Damaran in Pulau Banggi here on Monday.

Kudat police chief Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the 79-year-old victim sustained injuries on her hands and legs following the 1.53pm incident.

Based on a police investigation, the victim went to the river behind her home, to collect water when she was attacked by the crocodile.

Villagers managed to rescue the victim and took her to Kudat hospital for treatment, said Mohd Haris, adding that the victim is in stable condition.

He said a police report had been lodged by the victim’s family and the case is being referred to the Sabah Wildlife Department for further action.