Family in Limbang left traumatised after flash flood

MIRI (Jan 16): A family of 10 from Taman Damai B in Limbang hopes the relevant government agencies will assist them in finding solutions to the recent flash flood which left them traumatised.

Surinah Awang Masri lamented the Sunday incident had left the family traumatised and they could not sleep well at night since then.

“We were traumatised and cannot sleep well, especially when it rains. We really hope the government will come forward to assist us with this problem.

“How much longer do we all need to face faulty electrical appliances because of flash floods?” she said.

She said the recent incident, which also affected six other houses, was the worst flash flood in the past five years.

Surinah said the family was resting in the living room at 4pm after making ‘kerepek’ (chips).

“Suddenly, we were caught by surprise when we heard the sound of water rushing through the main entrance, resulting in us being unable to save anything from inside the house,” she said.

The flash flood inundated their kitchen, living room as well as their bedrooms.

“We were caught off-guard as previously, the flood waters would enter the house from the kitchen area which is at the back of the house,” she said.

Surinah added her children’s textbooks, school uniforms, mattresses as well as electrical appliances were all destroyed in the incident.

She said her family’s house usually experiences flash floods especially during heavy rain and even more so during the King Tide.