Family of boy who perished in Mile 7 fire receives RM13,100

KUCHING (Jan 16): A total of RM13,100 has been presented to a family adversely affected by a major blaze that broke out at Mile 7 shophouses here last week.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah presented the aid to the household head, Hiew Sze Hian, during a ceremony in Kota Sentosa here today.

“We have handed over aid such as pocket money, daily apparel including school uniforms, sleeping equipment and kitchen supplies, as well as food.

“We have also presented RM4,000 to rebuild the unit, which was 80 per cent destroyed, as well as RM6,000 for the family to recover their business.

“Thus, the total of aid amounted to RM13,100,” she said when met by reporters after the presentation.

Fatimah conveyed her condolences to the family, who lost their eldest son in the incident.

“We’re deeply saddened by this incident, which involved a loss of life.

“We hope that the family would be able to get past this difficult situation,” she added.

Meanwhile, the temporary relief centre at Bimajaya Recreational Hall in Kampung Bintawa Hilir used to shelter the Mile 7 fire victims, would be closed this Friday, said Fatimah.

This was in response to updates given by the village’s fire victims placed at the hall during her visit there on Jan 15, who said that they had already found accommodation.

“Their (Pantai Damai) assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi had proposed for them to rent at the HDC Flats, but yesterday when I met them (the victims), they said they had already found places to stay.

“Some are staying at their sibling’s house; some renting in other areas; some have even gone to Kampung Tambirat.

“So, we will close the temporary relief centre when they have moved into their new places,” she said.

Fatimah said the relief centre was just a temporary shelter for the fire victims and thus, the facility was not the most ideal place for them to stay for an extended period.

She added that at the centre, those seeking shelter had to take turns to shower and used the toilets at the nearby mosque.