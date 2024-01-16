Fedealis powers Southern zone in poomsae hat-trick

SIBU (Jan 17): The southern zone collected four gold medals including a sweep of all three poomsae titles at stake in the taekwondo competition at Sibu Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Fedealis Kom Twin stole the limelight when he alone contributed three gold medals in poomsae.

He nailed the men’s open individual title followed by teammate Anuwath Sarat and Fernando Emmanuel from northern zone.

Fedealis then partnered Farah Nabilla Maddarus to wrest the mixed pair event while Anuwath and Iris Nur Irdina also from the southern zone grabbed the silver and Fernando and Iffah Shahirah from northern zone the bronze.

Fedealis was not finished yet as he combined with Anuwath and Harry Daniel Hunter to take the men’s team gold.

Second place went to Wisdom Ting, Fernando and Shane Michael from northern zone followed by Adam Mukhsein Mohd Nor Arbi, Fredylster British and Jason Joan Joshua from southern zone.

The other gold for the southern zone was contributed by Mohd Zulhafiz Zulhadi in the men’s heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Central zone collected two gold medals from Eric Lu Zeng Ming in men’s lightweight and Maple Law Tsi Eun in women’s bantamweight while northern zone also bagged two gold medals from Valencia Bulan Musli in women’s light and Alexandre Axcell Juntan in women’s fly.

Azmin Akhram Zulkipli from the western zone captured the men’s fin title.

After day twos of competition, southern zone topped the taekwondo medal tally with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals followed by northern zone (2-3-5), central zone (2-1-1) and western zone (1-1-3).