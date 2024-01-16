Kuching man fined RM2,000 for assaulting pregnant wife

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Magistrates’ Court here fined a man RM2,000 in default two months in jail for causing hurt to his pregnant wife.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the fine on Kirk Hammet Abdul Haris, 24, after he pleaded guilty to Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term for up to one year or a fine for up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

Kirk Hammet committed the offence at a house in Jalan Cahya Damai here at around 9.30am on Jan 10, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Kirk Hammet hit his 26-year-old wife on the body, ear, right rib, left arm, shoulder, and leg.

He assaulted his wife because he wanted to eat and she had not finished cooking the rice.

His wife subsequently lodged a police report that led to Kirk Hammet’s arrest on Jan 13, 2024.

Investigation found that his wife suffered multiple abrasion wound on her left upper limb, ear pinna, left shoulder and right hand, and soft tissue injury on her leg.

It was understood that Kirk Hammet assaulted his wife because he was under pressure after being dismissed from his job four days before the incident.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Kirk Hammet was unrepresented by a counsel.