KWB still identifying damaged Jalan Tun Jugah pipe source, to deliver water to areas with low pressure

KUCHING (Jan 16): Kuching Water Board is still working to identify the damaged pipe source at an open space on the road shoulder leading to the Shell Station at Kenyalang Flyover, Jalan Tun Jugah.

In a statement today, KWB said it conducted several valve tests and interconnection isolations last week, and will also continue the exercise with minimum water supply interruption to consumers at Taman BDC areas.

“Once the damaged pipeline is confirmed and isolated then only will repair work be carried out soonest.

“In the meantime, the board will supply water to areas facing low water pressure through water tankers.

“Consumers are advised to store water to face any eventuality as the repair work will affect a big area,” said KWB.

The board explained there are three main pipelines: 450mm DI, 600mm MSCL, and 15-inch AC pipe buried with other utility cables along this stretch of road reserve.

KWB reassured consumers that water supply will continue despite the water leakage.

“The leak was reported by consumers on Jan 8 and prompt efforts were made to identify the source of leak,” it added.

KWB also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Yesterday, Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong had called on KWB to take immediate action to address the water pipe burst along Jalan Tun Jugah.

He had claimed the inaction by the authorities had caused considerable water wastage, contributing to non-revenue water, while residents in the vicinity had reported experiencing low water pressure since the incident.