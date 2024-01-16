Tuesday, January 16
Lions club, company bring festive cheer to children’s home

By Cindy Lai on Sarawak
Jong (front, fourth left) and others witness the handover of the contribution by Yii (third right) to the home’s person in charge.

MIRI (Jan 16): The Lions Club of Batu Niah and Shun Shen Lee Trading (Miri) Sdn Bhd recently organised a charity visit to Miri Methodist Children’s Home in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year festival.

The visit was headed by club president Andy Jong and the company’s branch manager Jimmy Yii, who brought with them 10kg rice packs and ang pows for the children.

“The visit is part of our activities for the upcoming Chinese New Year to bring cheer to the children at the home.

“This is especially so during festive periods where they may sometimes feel a bit lonely,” said Jong.

He added the ang pows distributed to the children were meant for their pocket money.

There are currently 14 children residing at Miri Methodist Children’s Home under the care of seven staff members.

