Manager of unlicensed Kuching nightclub fined RM2,000

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a manager of a nightclub RM2,000 in default two months in prison for running the premises without an entertainment licence.

Jalian Saranta, 37, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge framed under Section 5(1) and punishable under Section 5(3) of the Entertainment Ordinance 2000.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or an imprisonment term not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a nightclub located at Jalan Setia Raja here around 11.30pm on Dec 31, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team raided the premises and arrested Jalian for operating the nightclub without an entertainment licence.

Arising from the raid, items such as a karaoke system, microphones, a mixer, a laptop, and a speaker were seized.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) also confirmed with the police investigation that the premises was operating without any licence on the day of the raid.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Jalian was unrepresented by legal counsel.