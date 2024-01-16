Nearly RM60,000 in aid channelled to Bintawa Hilir fire victims, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development through the Welfare Department has rendered aid to nine households that were affected by a recent fire that broke out in Kampung Bintawa Hilir.

The aid, amounting to RM59,050, consists of food and drinks, clothing, school uniforms for the children, pocket money, sleeping equipment, kitchen utensils, as well as a sum for them to rebuild their houses.

“With this assistance, we hope that this can help them face these difficult times,” Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said when met by reporters during her visit to Bimajaya Recreational Hall at Kampung Bintawa Hilir here yesterday afternoon.

The hall is serving as a temporary relocation centre for the fire victims.

During the visit, Fatimah reminded the victims to inform the Welfare Department should they wish to move out from the centre.

This, she added, was because some of them have a place to stay at their relatives’ homes in the village, while some chose to rent in other places.

“Aid is provided for those renting in the city area. Those who wish to rebuild their destroyed houses can also apply for assistance from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee,” she said.

The fire on Jan 5 destroyed seven houses and damaged two others.