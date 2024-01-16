Sentosa flood mitigation works 5.4 pct ahead of schedule, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (Jan 16): Works on the Taman Rimba Bukit Lima and Kampung Usahajaya Baharu, Sentosa flood mitigation project is 5.4 per cent ahead of schedule and expected to be completed by May 2025, said Joseph Chieng.

The Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the project was at 19.35 per cent completion as of Dec 25 last year.

“The state government has allocated RM21.388 million for the first phase of this project. The project was handed to the contractor on May 2023 and expected to be completed by March 2025,” he said when contacted.

He added that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak is the implementing agency.

Chieng said the scope of the project involves the construction of concrete drains spanning 1,630 metres and also underground drains; upgrading and earth drain enlargement spanning 5,200 metres; and building of 950 metres of piled embankment road.

“The primary objective of this project is to improve the efficiency of the drainage system and reduce the incidents of flash floods in this area,” he said.