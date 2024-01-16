Sibu Bomba: Flood hotspots under constant monitoring

SIBU (Jan 16): Areas here that are categorised as flood hotspots are being constantly monitored during the current Northeast Monsoon period, said Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie.

He said this is part of the department’s preparations to protect the community against potential floods.

“The rainy season and unpredictable weather necessitates an increased level of vigilance and preparedness by Bomba.

“We are taking proactive measures by monitoring areas identified as flood hotspots to ensure immediate action can be taken should floods occur,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Andy said Bomba on Sunday night carried out monitoring at several areas including Sungai Merah market, Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Jalan Ding Lik Kwong, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah, Jalan Sentoasa and the express boat wharf in Jalan Kho Peng Loong.

He said the inspections found Jalan Sungai Merah inundated by a foot of water, and Jalan Ling Kai Cheng by about half a foot.

“Jalan Sentosa was also under about a foot of water but was still passable to vehicles,” he added.

Andy also advised the community that should there be a risk of flood in their respective areas, they need to immediately alert the relevant authorities and cooperate if directed to evacuate.