STB’s 2024 CNY angpow packets feature Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) 2024 Chinese New Year angpow packets feature the iconic Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta (SIDBR).

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the limited 2024 angpow packets will be available for collection at STB’s visitor information centres in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri from today, while stocks last.

“Our SIDBR-inspired angpow design marks the seventh edition to STB’s angpow series, which features elements unique to Sarawak.

“We look forward to creating new and truly Sarawakian angpow designs every year to make it a collectible while promoting Sarawak’s priceless biodiversity and heritage to the world,” she said in a statement today.

She explained the dragon, being a symbol of strength, power, and good fortune in Chinese mythology, resonates with the SIDBR as the dragon’s spirited energy weaves into the hearts of the rowers with every beat of the drum, pushing them to row vigorously in unison, embodying the camaraderie that the dragon represents.

The annual SIDBR is an internationally recognised event which sees local and foreign rowing teams competing in various categories to win coveted cash prizes and prestigious trophies on the Sarawak River.

The SIDBR is usually held at the end of October for male, female, and mixed categories for different-sized crews.

During SIDBR 2023, the event welcomed for the first time two teams of paddlers that included members with physical disabilities.

A total of 60 teams from 20 countries took part in last October’s SIDBR.

Among the countries participating were Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Spain, Brunei, and Singapore.